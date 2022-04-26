A POPULAR chip shop has reopened after its long-standing owners decided it was time to move on following nearly three decades in charge.
The Golden Fillet, in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, has been under new ownership since March after the Cook family called time on their 28 year tenure.
The decision to sell the business came nearly two years after the death of chippy owner Paul Cook, 54, who was a well-known pillar of the community.
Since the announcement, a refurbishment has been carried out within the shop and after four months it has now officially reopened to loyal customers.
While the new team - overseen by Paul’s son and manager Joe - finds its feet, only a limited menu will be on offer and currently only takeaways are available.
Speaking previously, former co-owner Lisa Cook said: “The new owners will be absolutely fantastic and there will be familiar faces you will recognise.
“I would like to thank each and every one of you for your custom, support and loyalty over the years – I hope you will welcome the new owners with open arms.”
To find out more information about the Golden Fillet and how to order under the shop’s current operating rules visit facebook.com/Goldenfillet.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here