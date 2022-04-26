A TRADITIONAL pier ride which is an enduring favourite is set to return after a £100,000 refurbishment.

Clacton Pier said its ongoing significant investment is still underway to improve facilities for both customers and staff.

Bosses said they are now concentrating on areas of the site which have been left on the backburner while recent major projects were carried out.

Work has begun on decorative theming at the back of the log flume, new coin-operated battery cars and track for younger children, as well as a £100,000 refurbishment of the famous waltzer.

There will be an improved training room and the maintenance workshops are being upgraded.

These schemes will continue throughout the season and will be undertaken by both the in-house team and outside contractors.

Pier director Billy Ball said the past four years had seen a substantial investment in the new indoor attractions, such as soft play and adventure golf, as well as new rides like the big wheel, roller coaster and log flume.

“It is now time to look at refining some of the other parts of our attraction and upgrading the overall look of what is a 150-year-old structure needing constant repair and maintenance,” he added.

“This will up our offer to customers but also importantly benefit those who work for us and help make the pier what it is today.”

The new cars and track will be sited at the neck of the attraction and are due to arrive from Italy later this week.

The waltzer is more than 50-years-old having been built by Maxwells in Scotland, one of the most well-known and best manufacturers.

The ride arrived at the pier in 1994, having been bought from a park in Brighton.

“I was here when they arrived,” recalls Mr Ball. “I was visiting the then owners and the waltzer has always been a firm favourite.

“We moved them to the outside ride deck when we built the soft play.”

The ride’s decorative panels are being prepared in-house and then sent to London Art, a leading specialist firm for hand-painting to the pier’s unique design.

The pier will stage its second free firework extravaganza of the year starting around 9pm on Sunday.