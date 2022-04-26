A CHURCH has announced its success in obtaining grants for urgent repairs and the installation of modern conveniences through its project.
All Saints Church in Brightlingsea intends on holding more activities and welcoming a larger audience to the landmark building.
The figure of £75,000 was awarded to the church by the Friends of Essex Churches Trust, Beatrice Laing Family Trust, Garfield Weston and Cornerstone and Wolfson Trusts.
A spokesperson for All Saints church said: “These generous grants will enable us to make a medieval building fit for modern use, which in turn will stimulate the support, activities and care needed to maintain this beloved landmark.
“By honouring our heritage and making transformations today we can ensure a flourishing future for the community.”
This grant complements the previous award from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and means that the project is now underway.
The project will enable the building to be repaired and made safe, with the addition of an indoor equal-access toilet and kitchenette, to support a wide range of activities and events.
The spokesperson added: “We have an ambitious activity programme planned that will share the living heritage of nearly 800 years of All Saints’ church and churchyard with a wider range of people of different ages and abilities.”
