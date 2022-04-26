Firefighters are tackling a large blaze on an industrial estate in Essex which began earlier this morning (Tuesday, April 26).
The blaze broke out on River Way, Harlow, at around 5.20am at the Riverway Foods warehouse on that estate.
At the moment ten fire engines are at the scene, including two from the London Fire Brigade, and they are working to tackle the fire.
A total of 60 firefighters have been battling the blaze.
Many videos and photos have been shared on social media of smoke billowing into the sky from the site and the Essex Fire Service has asked people to stay indoors and keep windows shut.
Huge black clouds billowed over #Harlow in #Essex this morning after a factory in River Way, which has been closed to traffic, caught fire: pic.twitter.com/6NFAuytVuU— News Junkie (@NewsAddictClub) April 26, 2022
Essex Fire Service said when crews arrived the building was 95% alight and 100% smoke-logged.
In a statement they said: "Access to the building is extremely limited and crews from Essex and Hertfordshire are working hard in difficult conditions to tackle the fire as quickly as possible.
“There is a large plume of smoke over Harlow Town and we are advising local residents to keep windows and doors closed.”
Due to the situation River Way is shut between the A414 Edinburgh Way and the industrial estate.
This closure is expected to remain in place until the situation is under control.
The area is home to various businesses, and it is not yet known if any of them have been affected.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here