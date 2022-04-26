VOLUNTEERS at a charity had their bank holiday interrupted when they assisted a couple on a yacht.
The UK Coastguard requested the volunteer RNLI crew from Walton and Frinton to launch shortly after 10pm on Sunday, April 17 having received a call for assistance from two people on an 11 metre yacht drifting off The Naze in Walton.
The crew of the Tamar class lifeboat Irene Muriel Rees took only a short time to reach the casualty as the vessel was within sight of the lifeboat berth at Walton Pier.
Once on scene it became apparent that the yacht's engine had lost drive and, with insufficient wind to be able to sail against the tide, the yacht was being pushed south and away from safe harbour.
Having established that the vessel was bound for nearby Shotley Marina, the lifeboat crew set about assisting the two people and their craft through Harwich Harbour and Shotley lock to a safe berth.
The volunteers then returned to Walton Pier, returning home after 1am on Monday, April 18.
To find out how you can support the Walton and Frinton RNLI visit rnli.org/support-us.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here