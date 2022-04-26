A NON-PROFIT anti knife crime group has announced its plans after a successful Easter event that provided goodies to underprivileged youth.

Save a Life Ditch the Knife Clacton asked its members for Easter egg donations and was given more than 60 eggs.

The eggs were distributed to the Salvation Army foodbank, wheelchair users at Seaside Care Home and the wider Jaywick community.

Rob Keenan founded the group in 2019 to tackle knife crime in the area and create fun and safe events for Clacton youth.

He said: “I’ve lived in Clacton for 12 years and Jaywick has always been on the poverty line, that’s why we’ve got to make sure that those kids have something to look forward to.

“Because of the pandemic we had to put our events on hold for a while but we are happy to be back and spreading awareness on the dangers of knives.”

Each year, the group focuses on an initiative to get youngsters focused on more positive forms of expression.

This year the campaign is ‘drop the knives pick up the gloves’ as the group is working in tandem with boxing clubs around Clacton to get children involved.

Save a Life Ditch the Knife has a popular facebook group with more than 3,000 members with prominent names supporting the cause to reduce knife crime.

Relatives of Harry Burkett, who was stabbed to death in September, are members of the group and are set to host a talk in September.

Rob added: “The Facebook group is a really loving community where people post nice messages and remembrance videos.

“According to government stats, there have been 16 fatal deaths caused by knife crime this month.

“Tendring is still relatively safe but there is no harm in raising awareness.”

To date, the group has taken 29 knives and one meat cleaver off the streets and Rob has shared his views on what can be done to stop young people carrying knives.

He said: “From my perspective, the most important thing is to spread awareness.

“If you carry a knife over three inches you get a custodial sentence and we don’t want our children getting locked up.”