There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Tendring.

The dashboard shows 707 people had died in the area by April 25 (Monday) – up from 705 on Friday.

They were among 17,416 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

A total of 151,005 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 25 (Monday) – up from 150,711 on Friday.