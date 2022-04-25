There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Tendring.
The dashboard shows 707 people had died in the area by April 25 (Monday) – up from 705 on Friday.
They were among 17,416 deaths recorded across the East of England.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.
A total of 151,005 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 25 (Monday) – up from 150,711 on Friday.
