A DISABILITY campaigner is “elated” at a decision to approve a controversial disabled ramp outside a pharmacy in Frinton.

M&M Pharmacy applied to build a five-metre-long ramp outside its shop in Connaught Avenue as many of its elderly and disabled customers could not climb the steps up to the main entrance.

But town councillors objected, claiming the ramp would have a negative impact on the prominent building and the town’s conservation area.

Tendring Council’s planning committee disagreed and has now approved the plans after a safety rail was added to the design.

Disability campaigner Barry O’Connell, 75, of Clacton, said he was “appalled and deeply shocked” by the moves to block plans for the ramp.

He said: “I’m shocked at such terrible attitudes to disabled people in 2022 - the ramp is not going to affect the conservation area hardly at all.

“I’m elated it’s been approved and that the planning committee showed a more modern attitude.

“For those who opposed it, I’d challenge them to get in a wheelchair and go and ring the pharmacy’s bell and wait in wet weather to be served by the staff.”

The planning committee had previously deferred a decision to allow for more time to overcome Frinton and Walton Town Council’s objections.

But the plans returned to the committee without any changes, expect for the addition of the handrail.

Weeley councillor Peter Harris said he was happy with the proposal after the safety measures was added.

He said: “Frinton is a beautiful place. It’s is unique and that has to be recognised.

“There’s been uproar on social media at the thought of this being turned down – and that is absolutely key.

“The benefit for the local community, particularly the infirm and disabled, is huge and completely outweighs any limited harm to the conservation area.

“We heard how people couldn’t get up the steps and would have to wait outside and sometimes be served in the rain.”

Committee chairman John White added: “The application has caused quite a bit of consternation – second only to the [Summer Theatre] tent on the greensward.”