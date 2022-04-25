COMPETITORS got down and dirty as they took part in Maldon’s famous mud race.

The race attracted 300 good-humoured participants who were ready to get muddy for charity as thousands of spectators cheered them on.

The race first started back in 1973 as a dare to a regular at the Queen’s Head pub on Hythe Quay.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Maldon friends in Harry Potter costumes for the raceMaldon friends in Harry Potter costumes for the race

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Ben, Tom and Joe BayleyBen, Tom and Joe Bayley

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Emily Tully, Simon Tully and Kerris SmithEmily Tully, Simon Tully and Kerris Smith

It has since evolved into a charity event held in the town’s popular Promenade Park.

Comedian Jo Brand started the race and cheered on her daughter Maisi Bourke who tackled the event alongside her boyfriend Alfie Richer to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Maldon Mud Race charities.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Jo Brand cheering daughter Maisi onJo Brand cheering daughter Maisi on

They braved the run in memory of Maisi’s uncle Bill and her mum’s close friend and fellow comedian Sean Lock, who both died from cancer last year.

Newlyweds Matt and Dom Sellers were among those taking part still dressed in their wedding suit and dress after tying the knot in the morning.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Dom and Matt SellersDom and Matt Sellers

Jason Taylor won the race in two minutes and 48 seconds and Sam Jamieson was runner up just two seconds later.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: One competitor was spotted taking part in an arm slingOne competitor was spotted taking part in an arm sling

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Many competitors crossed the course on all foursMany competitors crossed the course on all fours

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Racers crawl to the finish lineRacers crawl to the finish line

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Plenty took part in fancy dressPlenty took part in fancy dress

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Friends helped each other across the mudFriends helped each other across the mud

Photos: Steve Brading