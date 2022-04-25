A LEADING cycle race that is coming to Clacton will be broadcast live for the first time.

The Tour Series will see the UK's leading men’s and women’s riders head to Tendring for round five of the 2022 series next month

All seven rounds of the event will be available to watch in full and for free on the event’s website and YouTube channel.

Extensive race day coverage will be available on the series’ digital platforms, with highlights of the series following the night after each round on ITV4 at 7pm.

Reigning champions Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling and CAMS – Basso, former winners WiV SunGod, and fledgling New Zealand team Global 6 Cycling will be among the 26 teams competing.

Guisborough will host the opener once again on May 2 with Sunderland returning for a second year running on May 10.

Scotland will host two rounds in Galashiels and Stranraer on May 4 and 12 before Britain’s best teams and riders head to the seaside for the series’ first-ever visit to Clacton on May 19.

Clacton will become only the third venue – after Colchester and Stoke-on-Trent – to have hosted the Tour of Britain, Women’s Tour and Tour Series.

The round will start and finish in sight of the sea on Pier Avenue.

It will pass through the town centre before running alongside the town’s big wheel, pavilion and pier.

Not only will fans get to see the action multiple times during the hour-long races, but the 1.4km circuit will offer two sightings per lap to anybody watching on from the town square.

The series will visit then London on May 21 before a spectacular grand final on May 24.

Mick Bennett, Tour Series race director, previously aid: “We love being beside the seaside so bring on the Clacton round of this year’s Tour Series.

"It’s going to be another day of thrilling, unpredicted and engaging sporting action, all available to enjoy for free.

"Tendring Council are among the leading supporters of cycling in the UK and their contribution to supporting family-friendly, free-to-watch events deserves a lot of praise.”