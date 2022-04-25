A DEDICATED community charity has announced the return of an annual event commemorating the anniversary of a young fighter’s heart surgery.
Sonny’s Army, a non-profit organisation based in Jaywick, will hold its fourth Heart Day on October 15 at Golf Green Hall from 6.30pm.
The ever-popular evening, “back by popular demand”, will celebrate the four years which have passed since Sonny-Lee Cook had his first heart operation.
Tickets for the fundraising event cost £5 for adults and £3 for children while those under two-years-old can attend for free.
To find out more visit facebook.com/sonnysarmy1.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here