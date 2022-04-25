A DEDICATED community charity has announced the return of an annual event commemorating the anniversary of a young fighter’s heart surgery.

Sonny’s Army, a non-profit organisation based in Jaywick, will hold its fourth Heart Day on October 15 at Golf Green Hall from 6.30pm.

The ever-popular evening, “back by popular demand”, will celebrate the four years which have passed since Sonny-Lee Cook had his first heart operation.

Tickets for the fundraising event cost £5 for adults and £3 for children while those under two-years-old can attend for free.

To find out more visit facebook.com/sonnysarmy1.