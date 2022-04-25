A SPECIAL needs school has been recognised and celebrated for its commitment to the importance of positive mental health and wellbeing.
Market Field School, in Elmstead Market, has received the Silver Status School Mental Health Award by Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools.
The accolade is given to educational institutions which best support the overall wellbeing of their students while offering guidance and advice to their families.
It is also designed to contribute to changing the long-term culture of mental health and highlight the importance of taking it seriously among students within schools.
Market Field’s Sara Smith, designated safeguarding lead and Pete Dwight, deputy designated safeguarding lead, said: “We are extremely proud to achieve this award.
“It highlights all the work that all of our amazing staff do to support our young people and their families.”
Long-standing headteacher of Market Field, Gary Smith OBE, was also delighted to hear his school had received the top award.
He said: “I am in awe of their daily achievements and we are extremely proud we have been awarded the second top honour for this award.
“Mental health and wellbeing are of utmost importance as is being more and more widely acknowledged.”
