LIVES were saved as lifeboat crew members launched into action to aid a motorboat and its two occupants.
The Clacton RNLI station launched its Atlantic 85 Lifeboat David Porter MPS at around 11.30pm on Monday, April 18 with two reports of people in distress aboard a motorboat, but without a precise location.
A volunteer crew quickly set out in clear weather conditions and a radar search was conducted, co-ordinates of the vessel were discovered soon after.
The crew made their way to this location, around 12 nautical miles offshore.
Once the crew found the casualty vessel, they drew alongside, and a member of the crew was transferred to the casualty vessel, where they secured a tow line to the lifeboat.
A spokesperson for Clacton RNLI said: “Our crew safely towed the vessel back to Brightlingsea harbour, the closest port where repairs could be made to the casualty motorboat which had suffered engine and battery issues.
“The crew returned to the lifeboat station around 4.20am where the lifeboat was cleaned, refuelled, and put back on active service shortly afterwards."
