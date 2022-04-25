A WOMAN from Weeley has been fined and slapped with a community order after being found guilty of harassment.
Karen Ann Harvey, 48, of Hilltop Crescent, denied two charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress when she appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard the charges related to incidents involving a man and a woman in Clacton on March 18 last year.
Harvey was fined £180 and must take part in a rehabilitation programme for up to 25 days.
She must also pay £620 costs and a £95 surcharge to fund victim services.
