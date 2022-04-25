A CHARITY is set to host its annual quiz night and further events to recruit volunteers to its cause.
Walton and Frinton RNLI is looking for volunteers to promote its water safety initiatives this summer.
In just an hour a week, volunteers could be advising on appropriate equipment or giving safety advice at community events or local schools.
The charity is hosting events on Monday, April 25, at the Walton Advice Centre in the High Street.
Another event is happening on Wednesday, April 27 at the Walton Lifeboat House and the final event will take place on Friday, May 6 at Frinton Library.
All events will take place between 11am and 2pm, for more information and to register your interest email corina-bridges@virginmedia.com.
The charity is also set to host its annual quiz night on Saturday, May 7 at Frinton Golf Club.
It will involve teams of six with a £6 fee per person and refreshments will be served on the night.
Interested parties are advised to book tickets quickly as there is limited availability.
For more information email fundraisingwaltonfrintonrnli@gmail.com or call 07917354227 with your team name ready.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here