A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crashed into a popular pub and restaurant.

The Ship, in Valley Road, Clacton, was struck by a car at about 1.15am on Sunday causing damage to the outside of the building.

In a photo seen by the Gazette, a large chunk of the structure next to an entrance door has been destroyed and bricks are pictured sprawled across the ground.

As a result, the watering hole was unable to open yesterday and staff members were prohibited from entering the venue due to safety concerns.

The Ship's publicans, Shawn, Katie and Lolly Baalham, have now issued a statement to their loyal customers, many of whom have sent their well wishes.

A spokesman for the pub said: “Unfortunately, last night a driver drove into the side of the pub.

“Nobody, except our beloved building, was harmed but obviously it has caused some issues.

“We will not be able to open today I’m afraid and have been informed we are not even allowed in the building.

"We apologise to the local community for the inconvenience but it is currently out of our control.

“We are all devastated but will hopefully know more tomorrow and will keep you all as updated as we can.

“We are doing everything we can to get things sorted as soon as possible. Thank you all for your kind messages.”

Since the crash a 20-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital for treatment, has been arrested on suspicion of drink drinking.

Essex Police have now issued an appeal urging any witnesses who may have seen the crash or have information to contact them as soon as possible.

A spokesman for the force said: “We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to contact us.

“If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

“Please quote incident 725 of 13 April. You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”