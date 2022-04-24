A MAN was reportedly chased by a knife-wielding thug in broad daylight before managing to escape.

Essex Police are investigating an incident which took place in St Osyth Road, Clacton, at about 3.30pm on March 24.

The force received reports of two men approaching their victim in St Osyth Road before proceeding to chase him.

The victim managed to lose the crooks and was not injured during the ordeal, despite one of the men being described as having a knife.

Essex Police now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with camera footage to make contact with them as soon as possible.

A spokesman for the force said: “We believe St Osyth Road would have been busy at the time this happened and it’s likely people passing by may well have seen the incident or the chase.

“We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to contact us.

If you have any information you can submit a report online at.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote the crime reference number 42/92302/22.

“You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”