UPDATE:

All lanes reopened but rraffic remains slow moving on the approach. One lane remains closed on the A133 Spring Lane as recovery continues.

-----

A BUSY main road has been partially closed during rush hour following an accident.

The A12's Londonbound lane between Junction 27 at Spring Lane and Junction 26 at Eight Ash Green has been shut.

It follows a crash involved a car and a lorry.

As a result traffic is building to just before Junction 29 at Ardleigh Crown on the A120.

More information as we get it.