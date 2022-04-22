MORE than 200 patients are being treated for Covid at the trust which runs Colchester Hospital as tough visiting rules remain.

According to data provided by the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust (ESNEFT), the number of beds occupied by Covid patients increased by 26 per cent in the past four weeks.

The trust, which runs Colchester, Clacton and Harwich hospitals, has revealed there were 230 coronavirus patients in hospital as of last Tuesday.

By comparison, there were 182 coronavirus patients in hospital 28 days ago.

The figures also show that 147 new Covid patients were hospitalised up to Tuesday, down from 172 in the previous seven days.

However, NHS data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid this week was down from 255 the previous Tuesday.

The figures come after the trust defended its decision to keep visiting restrictions in place amid continued concerns about the spread of Covid.

Chief nurse Giles Thorpe, who also oversees the trust’s infection prevention and control, said “We are still seeing high rates of Covid-19 and people are still being admitted with the virus too, so we must continue to do all we can to stop transmission in our hospitals.

“We do appreciate and understand how difficult it is for our patients and the people who care about them, but we cannot ignore the number of patients we have with the virus and how infectious this latest variant is.”

Under the restrictions, if a patient has been in hospital for seven days or more, they may have one visitor to see them for up to one hour a day.

Residents on the Gazette’s Facebook page said they wanted to see visiting rules relaxed.

Doris Piper said: “Surely making people wear masks and gloves is enough and temperature checks as the doctors are doing.”

Sharon Lawrence said: “Whilst I appreciate they need to try and limit the spread.. it's actually so harmful mentally for those loved ones who can’t receive visits. They aren’t in prison. They are unwell and visiting times are something to look forward to.”

But Dave Harris said: “I feel for hospitals. Decisions are based on the vulnerability of the people inside having treatment and care.

“If the infec