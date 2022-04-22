AN owner is offering a £1000 reward for information leading to the return of two missing dogs.

The dogs were reported missing at 10.50am on April 21 from an address in Hordle Street, Harwich.

Their owner, Lesley-Anne Hymus said her family was devastated to find out their dogs had gone missing.

She said: “On April 20 I went to the hospital with my son at 3pm and we were gone until the evening.

“I normally leave the back door open for my dogs so they can run around in the garden but there is still no way for them to get out as we have a secure 6 foot gate.”

The missing dogs are Romy, a six-month-old bull terrier and Kingston, an 18-month-old French bulldog.

Lesley’s partner Sam runs Essex Elitebulliez, a French bulldog breeder, and are crazy about their dogs.

She added: “I’ve been in touch with all the relevant parties to get help, I’ve called the dog warden multiple times they’re probably sick of me by now.

“The dogs are also microchipped so if they do get handed into a vet they can be identified.

“I’ve called the police, gone door to door and talked to my insurance company, I’ve done everything I can but it’s like they just vanished.”

Arguably, this whole ordeal has taken the biggest toll on Lesley’s children, three girls aged 12, 9 and 5.

Lesley said: “My children are heartbroken, the house feels so empty without the dogs it’s like a piece of our family is missing.

“One of my daughters is absolutely distraught, she doesn’t want to stay at home anymore and I haven’t slept all week.”

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us.

“If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm, quoting incident 339 of April 21.”

“You can also call us on 101 or contact crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”