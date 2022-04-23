A ROAD in a north Essex town is set to close for 26 days for main replacement works.
A length of Recreation Way/Bayard Avenue, in Brightlingsea, will close from the junction with George Avenue from May 9.
The 26-day closure is scheduled to commence while main replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.
An alternative route is available via Stanley Avenue and vice versa, with access into Bayard Avenue and George Avenue.
Other upcoming road closures for north and mid Essex include:
- Shrub End, in Colchester, will close on May 9 from its junction with Boadicea Way to its junction with Maldon Road for three nights, while carriageway patching works are undertaken.
- Weir Lane, in Colchester, is set to close from the junction with Mersea Road to Fingringhoe Road on May 3 for seven days, also while carriageway patching works are undertaken.
- Heckfords Road, in Great Bentley, is set to close from its junction with Michael Wright Way on May 2 for four days, while Hills Building Group carries out works on white lines.
- Colchester Road, in West Bergholt, is closing from its junction with Manor Road for a day on May 8, while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.
- Straight Road, in Colchester, will be closed from its junction with Heath Road on May 16 for one day, while manhole cover replacement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.
- Brook Road, in Great Tey, will close from its junction with The Street for three days from May 4, while Anglian Water carries out new connection works.
- Thornberry Avenue, in Weeley, will be closed for five days from its junction with First Avenue from May 9, while new connection works are undertaken by Cadent.
- Panfield Lane, in Braintree, is closing from its junction with Bunyan Road to its junction with Rayne Road on May 2 for 21 days, while Cadent carries out mains replacement works.
- Chapel Hill, in Halstead, will be closed from a point north of A131 for 11 days from April 25, weather permitting. This is while new foul connection and manhole works are undertaken.
- Colne Engaine Road will also close from the junction with Halstead Road to the junction with Colne Road on May 16 for 16 days, while carriageway patching works are undertaken.
- Bakers Lane, in Colchester, is set to close from its junction with Spring Lane North for a day on May 25, while Openreach undertakes overhead cabling works.
- Connaught Avenue, in Frinton, will be closed from its junction with Walton Road to its junction with Pole Barn Lane for one night from May 23, while inspection works are undertaken by Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd.
- Alexandra Road, in Sible Hedingham, is set to close from its junction with Church Street on May 3 for three days while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.
- Grange Avenue, in Mayland, will be closed from its junction with Steeple Road for two days from May 17, while Essex and Suffolk Water carries out permanent reinstatement works.
