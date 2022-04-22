AN AMERICAN fast-food chain has announced plans to open it’s second restaurant in the UK in Essex.

Popeyes, known for its fried chicken dishes, has announced plans to open a new site in Chelmsford High Street.

The new restaurant will provide seats for 46 customers and will be the brand’s first sit-down site in the UK.

Popeyes’s only other store in the UK is based at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Stratford.

According to the chain’s website, the Chelmsford restaurant is due to open in June.

Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK, said: “We’ve been blown away by the UK’s response to Popeyes, with guests queuing for hours to try it.

“Our legendary menu and Southern spirit have captured the capital already, and we look forward to building on that with the launch of Chelmsford.

“Chelmsford was the perfect place for our first sit-down restaurant; it’s close to London but sits at the very heart of Essex, which is such a vibrant part of the UK with a close-knit community.

“The team is really excited to open; we already know guests love the food, but now we have the opportunity to really showcase our Louisiana hospitality too.”

Peter Genna, director of global culinary innovation & product development for Popeyes brand, added: “It’s exciting to be opening the first UK restaurant in Chelmsford. Popeyes UK has ambitious plans to rapidly become a British staple and to never compromise on the quality that Popeyes is famous for.

“We have no doubt that Chelmsford guests will love Popeyes famous Louisiana chicken.”

The Louisiana fast-food chain is aiming to open 100 new sites in the UK in the next ten years.

Popeyes says it has been the most popular new restaurant launch on Deliveroo in the last 12 months.