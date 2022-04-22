A delivery driver was threatened with a firearm in the street by an armed thug.
The Ocado driver had parked at the junction of Victoria Road and Moulsham Drive, Chelmsford at around 9am today when he was approached by a man described as wearing a silver motorbike helmet and green trousers.
The victim then threatened with what’s been described as a firearm and police say it's believed nothing was taken.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "The delivery driver also reported to us that around two hours earlier a motorbike with two people on it had followed him in the Ongar area.
"We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us.
"If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
"Please quote incident 247 of 22 April. You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
