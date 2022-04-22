POLICE are looking for any information to help a distraught owner find two missing dogs.
The dogs were reported missing at 10.50am on April 21 from an address in Hordle Street, Harwich.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us.
“If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm, quoting incident 339 of April 21.”
“You can also call us on 101 or contact crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
