A THEATRE group is set to host an open day that will act as a soft relaunch after a tough period.
The Holland-on-Sea Theatrical Society is hosting the open day to showcase the opportunities it has to offer to potential new members.
A spokesperson for the society said: “If you have always fancied ‘treading the boards’ but don’t know how to get started then come along and we will show you how.
“However, if going on the stage is not your thing there are many other areas that you could get involved in.”
Those interested can attend the open day on Saturday, April 23, from 10am to 12pm at the Holland Public Hall in Frinton Road.
For more information call 01255 818233 or visit bit.ly/3vzSmRK.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here