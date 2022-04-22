NEW food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Tendring’s eateries.
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows Nirala One, at 14 Brook Street, Manningtree, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 16.
And Paddle Bay Diner, at Kiosk No 6, Marine Parade East, Clacton, Essex was also given a score of four on the same date.
It means that of Tendring's 224 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 - or 80 per cent - have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
