NEW food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Tendring’s eateries.

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows Nirala One, at 14 Brook Street, Manningtree, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 16.

And Paddle Bay Diner, at Kiosk No 6, Marine Parade East, Clacton, Essex was also given a score of four on the same date.

It means that of Tendring's 224 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 - or 80 per cent - have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.