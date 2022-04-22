A MAN from Dovercourt has been jailed for 15 years after being convicted of robbery, aggravated burglary and blackmail.

Tye Parker, 23, of Burr Close, was found guilty of the offences following a trial at Ipswich Crown Court last month.

Louie Charles, 21, of Wivenhoe Park, Colchester, was found not guilty of two counts of false imprisonment and one charge each of blackmail and kidnap.

The court heard on February 19, 2019, a 23-year-old man was driving a white Mercedes car in Colchester when another vehicle pulled in front of him.

Three people got out of the car and he was assaulted and left in the street after his iPhone, car keys and shoes were taken.

The suspects then drove to the victim’s home in Dagenham and broke down the door with one man threatening the occupants with a handgun.

When the offenders realised the police had been phoned they fled the scene.

Jailed - Tye Parker

Then on March 4, 2019, a 24-year-old woman was approached in Ipswich with demands that she resolve a drug debt of about £10,000.

The following day the court heard she was driven to Tottenham and kept captive in a loft while an associate of hers was asked to repay the debt.

She escaped a few days later and raised the alarm at nearby neighbours.

The 53-year-old tenant of the property in Tottenham was also taken against his will and kept in a property in Wolverhampton on March 16, 2019.

Following enquires he was located by police unhurt.

Parker was found hiding in the loft and he was arrested and subsequently charged.

Parker was jailed for 15 years when he appeared before the court for sentencing on Wednesday.

Det Sgt Chloe Booty said: “This trial has taken a long time and been a lot of work for all involved including numerous witnesses and victims who have been brave enough to come forwards and support police in their investigation.

"I hope now that the victims and witnesses can continue on in their lives with their mind put at ease that a dangerous perpetrator will now face a period of time in prison.”