A GROUP that reached the semi finals of Britain’s Got Talent is set to perform its trademark show.
The Jive Aces reached the semi-finals of the competition in 2012 and will come to the Princes Theatre in Clacton for a performance of its Big Beat Revue show.
The group have performed for the Queen and shocked Simon Cowell with their performance of the Jungle Book’s I Wanna Be Like You.
Attendees can expect performances of classic tunes from artists such as Louis Prima, Booby Darin, Keely Smith and more.
The group claims that their rendition of Bring Me Sunshine, which has 3.6 million views on YouTube, is so uplifting that it has even been prescribed by a doctor.
The show will feature special guests Kara Lane, Lottie B, Antonio Socci and Grazia Bevilacqua.
You can see the Jive Aces perform on Sunday, May 8, at 7.30pm with doors opening at 6.45pm.
For more information and to book your tickets visit bit.ly/3OqQgwa.
