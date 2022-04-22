Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.
These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.
If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.
The new Highway Code rules introduced in 2022
Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, April 22 to Sunday, April 24.
What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday April 22 in Essex?
A12
The usual pre-planned works that will be taking place on the A12 on Friday is on the Northbound link road from the A138, which has a 24 hour closure in place for construction works until October 29.
Other than that, if you are heading into Suffolk quite late on Friday then you might want to plan ahead as there will be a carriageway closure from Junction 29 to 31.
This is due to barrier/fence safety repairs and will be carried out from 9pm to 5am.
Dartford Crossing
The East Tunnel on the northbound carriageway will be closed for electrical works from 11pm to 5am.
M25
On the M25 clockwise from Junction 26 to 27 there will be lane closures and link road closures for resurfacing works from 11pm to 6am.
What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday April 23 in Essex?
Dartford Crossing
The Northbound carriageway on the West Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.
What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday April 24 in Essex?
Dartford Crossing
Again, the Northbound carriageway on the Wast Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here