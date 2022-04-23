A HOST of events are taking place in mid and north Essex to celebrate the Queen's 70 years of service.

The Government made Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, official bank holidays for the UK to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee for the first time ever with a four-day long celebration.

There are a range of big events planned across the country for the milestone, from street parties to fun festivals.

Here we list everything we know about six events planned across mid and north Essex:

Festival in the Gardens - Braintree

Braintree and Bocking Public Gardens has a three-day long festival planned in the Bocking End venue from Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5.

The Festival in the Gardens will run from 11am to 11.30pm on Friday and Saturday, and 11am to 6pm on Sunday.

The line-up so far consists of Beans on Toast, Missing Andy, Miss Disco, The Tom Braggins Trio, Band Theft Auto and Fox Wiggle and Sass.

Guests can enjoy food, drink and crafts.

There will also be a comedy stage hosted by Braintree Comedy Club.

Tickets are already on sale at festivalinthegardens.com/tickets, with adults costing just £5 per day and under 16's entering for free.

Castle Park celebrations - Colchester

The mayor of Colchester will be starting the Jubilee weekend with a civic day of celebration on Bank Holiday Thursday.

This event is taking place in Colchester Castle Park, starting with a royal gun salute at 11.30am.

There will be a community picnic in the park, free for all to attend, from 1pm to 4pm.

Supported by Community 360 and the Anti Loo Roll Brigade, residents are invited to bring their own picnic and enjoy the music in the bandstand, activities and entertainment in the park

This includes the unveiling of Castle Park planting and willow sculptures at 1.30pm and the town crier reading of the proclamation at 2pm.

In the evening, there will be a civic procession to the Castle Park Beacon and the mayor will make a speech before it is lit.

Happy and Glorious - Clacton

Neil Sands and his West End cast are coming to Princes Theatre in Clacton Town Hall to celebrate Her Majesty’s record breaking reign.

The afternoon will consist of songs made famous by many of the Queen's favourite singers and stars from her Royal Variety performances.

This includes show tunes, hits from the golden days of rock and roll, 60s songs, cockney tunes, a section from Last Night of the Proms and the signature flag waving finale in a tribute to the armed forces veterans.

Organisers promise spectacular costumes, a patriotic stage set and plenty of "good old fashioned fun".

For more information and tickets click here.

The Secret Tea Party - Great Dunmow

Talliston House and Gardens is getting involved with a series of vintage tea parties in its Victorian dining room.

From Thursday to Sunday, Talliston will be offering a wide range of afternoon and evening secret tea parties for eight guests.

Each party will start with canapés and fizz and finish with a high tea.

Guests will have exclusive use of the house and gardens for four hours to explore and enjoy.

There will also be music.

For more details and to get your tickets, visit bit.ly/3Owwdwy.

Jubilee Fun Day - Tiptree

Tiptree Parish Council is organising a fun-filled event to celebrate the platinum jubilee.

Grove Road Playing Field will host children’s rides, all-day live music, craft stalls and face-painting for residents to enjoy on June 3.

A range of food and drink will also be available, from a hog roast, burgers and hot dogs, to candy floss and popcorn.

Entry is free but donations are welcome.

Read more about the event here.

Park exhibition - Harwich

Harwich Festival has been commissioned by the town council to organise a day of celebrations for the jubilee on Sunday, June 5.

Activities on the day will take place in Cliff Park and the Park Pavilion.

One of the main attractions will be an exhibition of photographs taken in the area over the past 70 years.

It will feature photos, articles and film covering the coronation and various royal visits to the town. The exhibition will take place in the Park Pavilion.

Drinks will be available throughout the day and organisers say it will be an ideal opportunity to mark how the town and community has changed, as well as to reminisce.

Read more here.

Anyone with any comments or contributions for the event should contact monique@harwichfestival.com.

Have you got an event planned for Her Majesty's jubilee in June? Let us know.