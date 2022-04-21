DOG lovers are set for a fun day out as a show is set to take place run by an animal welfare charity.
The National Animal Welfare Trust will host the dog show in Clacton and is asking for businesses to get involved by sponsoring a dog show class.
Fundraising at the event will go towards homeless and abandoned animals
All puppies must have completed their full course of vaccinations before entering the show.
Rosettes and certificates will be awarded for the first six places and prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each class.
The National Animal Welfare Trust has thanked Bearnececetees Art, Saxon Lodge Kennels & Cattery and Play Paws Empawrium for sponsoring classes.
Owners must register their dogs at the registration desk prior to the start of the class for £1.50.
The show will take place on Sunday, May 8, in Plough Corner playing fields, Little Clacton.
For more information and to get involved call the National Animal Welfare Trust in Clacton on 01255 860062 or email clacton@nawt.org.uk.
