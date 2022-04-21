A CHARITY is collaborating with a lottery that will support itself and other LGBTQ organisations.

Clacton Pride has announced it has joined the Rainbow Lottery, a weekly competition with the opportunity to win a £25,000 cash prize.

Buying a ticket before April 23 also gives entrants the chance to win a £1000 B&Q voucher.

Tickets for the lottery cost £1 a week and there is a draw every Saturday night when a winning combination will be picked.

For more information and to buy your tickets visit bit.ly/3rKr4qH.