AN orchestra has donated the proceeds of its first concert of the year to a charity for stroke survivors.
Clacton Concert Orchestra held a Spring Showcase Concert in March at Holland-on-Sea Public Hall, conducted by David Rowland.
It was the first concert of 2022 for the orchestra and included pieces such as The Capriol Suite and Liberty Bell..
The concert was also the second concert organised by the newly appointed chairman, Hannah Speck.
She said: "It was so pleasing to see people enjoying music again after the pandemic."
The concert was to raise funds for Tendring Specialist Stroke Services.
Hannah was invited to the charity to present a cheque for £100.
The next event is the Queens Platinum Jubilee Concert at Clacton's Princess Theatre on May 29.
The specially chosen music will feature much loved pieces of the Queen including the musical Oklahoma and British classics including Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory.
Local singer and performer Tessa Collitt will also perform favourites to get the audience singing along.
The concert will be a ‘cafe style’ allowing the audience to sit and enjoy refreshments at tables whilst soaking up the music.
Tickets are available from the Princess Theatre box office at £12 per person including refreshments.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here