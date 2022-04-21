A LEADING food-on-the-go retailer has opened a new shop in town.

Residents will now be able to visit the new Greggs in Harwich Gateway Retail Park, at the Parkeston Bypass.

The shop, which opened its doors to customers today, will also boost the local economy by creating a further 15 new jobs in the area.

The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including its popular sausage roll, steak bake and delicious vegan alternatives.

Delicious freshly-made sandwiches, savouries and sweet treats will also be available for those looking to grab a bite on-the-go.

Customers will be able to take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside an orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

Greggs’ velvety smooth flat white and warming peppermint tea are among the hot drinks on offer at the new shop, all of which are 100 per cent fairtrade.

Customers will also be able to make click-and-collect orders via the Greggs app.

Shop manager Debby Howland said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

"We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or click and collect.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Harwich Gateway Retail Park has brought 15 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

The location also includes a Nuttall Unit so customers can purchase some of Greggs favourite hot items such as southern fried chicken goujons and potato wedges.

The Harwich Gateway Retail Park shop’s opening hours are from Monday to Saturday between 6.30am and 8.30pm.

The opening hours on Sunday are from 8am to 5pm.