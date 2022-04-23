Schools will be asked to ensure their week is at least 32.5 hours long by September 2023 - but what do parents think of the plans?

The Schools White Paper, published last month, detailed how school weeks should run for at least 32-and-a-half hours, from for example 8.45am to 3.15pm Monday to Friday.

While most school weeks across primary and secondary schools in England cover this length of time, the Department for Education said there are some “discrepancies” which could see a pupil who receives 20 minutes’ less teaching time per day lose out on around two weeks of schooling per year.

As one of several measures set out in the White Paper, the DfE said the change aimed to build upon the Government’s Levelling Up mission for schools, which aims for 90 per cent of pupils leaving primary school to have reached expected standards in numeracy and literacy.

Headteachers have said they are “unconvinced” of the benefits of a minimum expectation for the length of the school week.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We are unconvinced by the benefits of introducing a minimum expectation on the length of the school week of 32.5 hours.”

He said that the vast majority of schools already met this expectation or came “very close” to meeting it, and that it was important to understand the factors that might lead to a shorter week in some schools.

“For example, it may be the case in some rural schools that start and finish times are affected by transport arrangements,” he said.

“Adding time on to the school week may sound straightforward, but there are many issues which need to be considered in individual schools, and we would encourage the government not to rush any changes.”

The Gazette asked parents how they felt about the length of the existing school day and if it was too long.

Jessica Clark said: "No I don't think it is. School is prep for work and adult life. We are setting our next generations for a fail."

Denise Davies added: "No I actually think it’s just right. By 3 the children are tired and find concentration hard, so to have it any longer would be of no benefit and probably do more harm than good. Any shorter and teachers wouldn’t be able to get in the already over packed curriculum."

Damon McMahon said: "It became quite apparent during lockdown that school is in part day care. That’s not all of course but it’s clear there is an expectation to keep children in school while parents have to work and I do emphasise the word have."

Some also believed the school holidays were too long.

Marion Fowler said: "It's got shorter and shorter with far more holidays now too."

Jackie Bilton added: "I think the school holidays are to long. Two weeks at Easter could be one week.

"Six weeks holidays could be four. Xmas two weeks. The one week ones in February and October could be scrapped."

Some parents also debated if sending children home with homework was the right move.

Sky-Crystel Davis said: "No school day is not to long. But I don't believe that children should be sent home with home work. They spend six and a half hours a day at school, let them relax and be children outside of school."