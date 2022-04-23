JUST shy of a year ago Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid a visit to Colchester Hospital.

Here is a look back at what happened.

Boris Johnson met with patients and dedicated medics at Colchester Hospital last May.

Mr Johnson stopped by the Turner Road site in a show of thanks for the efforts of the hospital's frontline workers during the pandemic.

He was escorted around by the hospital’s chief executive Nick Hulme.

The 56-year-old politician took a tour of The Collingwood Centre where he spoke with nurse consultant for chemotherapy Lesley Sheen and patients receiving treatment.

He then headed for the elective surgical ward where he engaged in conversations with staff who are working to see people who have been waiting for routine treatment during the coronavirus crisis.

One patient who is currently on the Mersea Ward said she briefly got to meet Mr Johnson.

Boris Johnson visits a patient on the wards

She said: "I have seen him on the television so much in recent times, so it was almost like meeting one of your neighbours or something.

"He was getting a general feel as to what has been happening at the hospital and how everyone is.

"Apparently he can visit now because it is free of coronavirus."

Mr Johnson battled coronavirus himself, just weeks after he put the country into lockdown for the first time.

Trust boss Nick Hulme with Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister spent three nights in the ICU at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, where he was put on a ventilator.

View our gallery above to see pictures from Boris Johnson's visit to Colchester Hospital.