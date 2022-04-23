ELDERLY care home residents had a cracking time getting to know a host of exotic animals during a jam-packed week of Easter entertainment.

Corner Lodge, located in Meadow Way, Jaywick, marked the seasonal Easter holidays with a range of themed and engaging activities.

Making foam rabbits, chicks, and Easter wreaths, the residents enjoyed arts and crafts sessions, and also coloured in and painted egg plaques and sun catchers.

They also joined staff members in taking part in an egg and spoon race, a rabbit ring toss and a brain-testing Easter quiz.

Throughout the in-house events tasty treats such as cupcakes, shortbread and sweets were on offer and every resident also received an Easter egg.

In what was an extra special surprise J&C Part Pets also stopped by at the care home with a host of interesting animals, such as snakes, meerkats and tortoises,

Spiders, leopard geckos and Guinea pigs also paid a visit to the home as a well as a huge bunny rabbit which truly embodied the spirit of Easter.

Charice Dawson, activities co-ordinator, said: “The look on the residents’ faces was priceless and I don’t think they could believe their eyes.

“It was wonderful to see residents that don’t normally interact with activities touching and holding these wonderful animals while smiling and talking to each other in awe.

“I loved doing this surprise for them and it was so very rewarding for all everyone.”

Carol, a resident at Corner Lodge, added: “I have never seen any animals like this up so close,” while Bill said his favourites “were the snake and the spider - beautiful.”