A MAN was put in a headlock before being yanked to the ground during a vicious attack outside a popular hardware store.
Essex Police are investigating an assault which took place near Burcarts & Lewellens, in Old Road, Clacton, at about 6pm on March 20.
During the ordeal the victim, a man in his late 20’s, was grabbed by the attacker and put in a headlock before being pulled to the ground.
The suspect, described as being a white male and about 6ft tall of slim build, was wearing a full black tracksuit at the time of the nasty assault.
Essex Police are now appealing for witnesses who may have information or evidence which could help with their investigation to contact them as soon as possible.
A spokesman for the force said: “If you saw anything, have any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage please contact us.
“If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
“Alternatively, you can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting crime reference number 42/71829/22.”
