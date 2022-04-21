A CREATIVE business owner is set to open a new studio after a long wait to display and teach pottery skills.
Clacton-based potter Julian Gallehawk previously ran classes from a workshop in his garage and recently joined forces with Pink Parrot Pottery based in Great Bentley.
Pink Parrot Pottery has several potter’s wheels where visitors can learn to throw, which is a method of forming pottery vessels on a potter’s wheel, the site also hand-building tools for artists to use at their leisure.
Julian will be offering classes, workshops and parties and residents are encouraged to come down and see what he has to offer.
On the day, there will be refreshments, demos and competitions available.
Julian’s new studio ‘Made by You’ will open on Saturday, April 23 at Carpenter’s Farm in St Mary’s Road, Great Bentley.
For more information call Julian on 07725531607 or visit facebook.com/MadeByYouPottery/.
