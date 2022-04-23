POLICE responded to hundreds of reports of anti-social behaviour and domestic violence last month.
Essex Police officers operating across Tendring investigated a total of 203 incidents of anti-social behaviour throughout March.
The force also looked into 351 reports of domestic violence and exercised their powers to stop and search residents 157 times.
Officers also attended 89 mental health incidents and 46 road traffic collisions, and also investigated 58 reports of missing people
In total, Essex Police solved 106 crimes committed in Tendring and intelligence was submitted by the public 538 times.
