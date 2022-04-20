RESIDENTS in Colchester and Tendring who hoped to see a tax rebate in their banks by the end of the month will now have to wait until at least May.

Earlier this year the Government unveiled a £3 billion plan to combat the ever-rising costs of living by reimbursing homeowners £150 worth of council tax.

The free grant is available to those who live in properties in the A to D council tax brackets and was meant to start being paid out from the beginning of April.

According to a poll conducted by the Gazette, however, 1050 people, which is 100 per cent of the voters at the time of writing, are still yet to receive the rebate.

Bosses at Colchester Council and Tendring Council have now said the payments should automatically appear in bank balances between May and September.

Those who do no pay by Direct Debit, however, will need to fill-out a form, as will anyone in higher tax bands applying for help through the Discretionary Fund.

A spokesman for Tendring Council said: “Rebate payments from Tendring Council, as well as many Essex councils, will be made to residents from the start of May.

“There is a slight increase in time for bank verifications to avoid fraudulent payments.”

Despite the delay, Sue Lissimore, deputy leader of Colchester Council responsible for resources, still hopes the grant will help those fighting against rapidly rising costs.

She said: “The cost-of-living increases are a serious concern for many, and we are doing all we can to ease the financial pressure for our residents.

“As well as the £150 rebate and discretionary payment, we are continuing to maintain our existing council tax relief scheme for residents on low incomes.

“Direct Debit is the easiest, safest, and most secure way of paying your council tax and the quickest way of getting your rebate after May.

“Please don’t worry if you cannot pay in this way – you won’t miss out on the payment, it will simply take a little longer to process.”