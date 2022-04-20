A PROPERTY expert who says he grew up with “zero representation” has taken on a marathon charity challenge in support of LGBTQ+ rights.

James Eniffer, 36, who is the director at Sheen’s Estate Agents, in Clacton, completed the Brighton Marathon earlier this month alongside more than 12,000 runners.

His participation in the heart-pumping road race followed two previous pavement-pounding stints in the same event back in 2014 and 2018.

Despite the energy-sapping temperatures he had to contend with, he completed the course in just over five and a half hours.

James, who is married to husband of four years, Paul Wells, 39, took part in the marathon in aid of Stonewall, an organisation which stands up, supports and raises awareness of the LGBTQ+ community.

He had planned to climb Mount Kilimanjaro but decided against it given same sex relationships in Tanzania are still illegal, as they are in more than 70 countries.

In total James, who only felt confident enough to come out to his friends in 2007 after leaving school six years earlier, has so far raised more than £650 for the Stonewall.

He said: “It has been lovely receiving so much support for something that is so close to my heart.

“With the current situation both in the UK and America there seems to be a real backwards step in the treatment of people in the LGBTQIA community and the Government has U-turned on their promise to ban all conversion therapy.

“I grew up with zero representation and it was like queer culture did not exist, so anyone who felt they may be queer had no support – it didn’t feel like a safe space.

“Coming out is the most difficult thing many people will have to do and I prepared to lose everything one I told my truth – it really was a leap of faith.

“But I am one of the lucky ones, I have friends, family and an employer who support me, but that does not mean we do not face adversity in our everyday lives.”

Talking about the day he added: “It was quite a warm day in Brighton so I found the run pretty tough this time.

“Also, my legs started cramping up a lot towards the end but I just had to grit my teeth and push slowly through.

“I’ve never been a quick runner but all three of my marathons have been within four minutes of each other, which I was pretty pleased with.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/james-eniffer3.