A DRINK-DRIVER has admitted his role in a crash which left a young woman dead.

Robert Lowe, 43, from Peregrine Close, in Clacton, was charged by Suffolk Police following the fatal collision in October 2020.

Jennifer Baker, 32, died in the crash after her Volkswagen Polo was hit by Lowe who was driving a Seat Altea while drunk.

Jennifer, from Claydon, died at the scene, in Barham, despite the best efforts of paramedics.

A 30-year-old man was also taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition while Lowe himself went to hospital in a serious condition.

Lowe appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday where he admitted causing death by careless driving while over the drink drive limit.

The hearing was adjourned by the judge and he will now remain in custody until May 20 when he will again appear in court to be sentenced.

The heartbroken family of Jennifer, the much-loved and respected daughter of parents Maria and Andrew, paid tribute to her.

In a statement they said: “Jennifer was a caring and unfailingly supportive sister to Lucy, George and her twin, Catherine.

“Jen and her three siblings had a very happy childhood together, growing up on the farm, and remained very close into adulthood.

“Jen was a beloved granddaughter and loving auntie, who enjoyed cuddles with her niece and nephew.

“Jen was so very special to so many, immensely thoughtful, level-headed and always seeming to know the right thing to say.”

After moving out of the family home, Jennifer settled down with her partner, to whom she was devoted, and the couple had made many plans for the future.

She also leaves behind her two beloved dogs, Polly and Floss, who Jennifer would enjoy spending time with on walks in the countryside.

“It is utterly impossible to describe how much she meant to us nor the scale of our loss,” added Jennifer’s closest relatives.

“Her family are all so proud of her, of the kind, intelligent, strong and beautiful woman she had become, and will miss her beyond measure.”