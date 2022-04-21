BLUEPRINTS have been submitted for a major development of almost 900 homes on farmland north of Clacton.

M Scott Properties wants to build 710 new homes along with 186 age-restricted bungalows and a primary school on 112 acres of land east of Thorpe Road and south of Holland Road.

The development would also include a local centre for commercial, retail and health services, as well as a 56-place early years childcare facility, play area, multi-use games area and open space.

As part of the first phases of the scheme, sister company Scott Residential would build the age-restricted bungalows, including affordable homes, as well as new allotments and a community building.

A care home company would also build a new 80-bed specialist dementia care home.

The blueprints show the main access points would be from the existing Thorpe Road roundabout, via Auger Road and Spindle Drive.

Caitlin Neville, of Auger Road, said the development would have a massive impact on residents of the neighbouring 250-home estate, which is still being built by Persimmon Homes.

“There is already a lot of construction in the area,” she said.

“Residents will be subject to immense traffic and noise pollution from the proposed development, including the facilities and especially the school.

“There should be at least one more access way into the developments or there will be severe traffic and backlog around the area, which is already subject to noise pollution and traffic from Clacton Shopping Village.”

In a planning statement, the developer said the site is within the town’s development boundary and is set aside for mixed-use in Tendring Council’s Local Plan.

It said: “The vision for Oakwood Park is to provide a high quality sustainable, residential-led community with supporting community facilities that compliments the character of its edge of settlement location.

“This new, diverse community will dovetail with the existing and deliver a variety of new homes and tenures, including age-restricted bungalows, family houses, affordable homes and specialist care accommodation.

“At the heart will be a new primary school, a local centre, play and recreational facilities, all complimented by an abundance of open space.”