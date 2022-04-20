A MAN was robbed by two masked men as he accepted a delivery in Clacton.
Police are investigating after a man, aged in his 40s, was attacked in Knox Road.
The incident happened on April 3, although details were not released by the police until today.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
A spokesman said: "A man in his 40s was attacked in Knox Road by two people while he was taking receipt of a delivery.
"Fortunately he wasn’t seriously injured.
"His two attackers are both described as wearing black tracksuits and had face/head coverings.
"We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us."
Anyone with information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm, quoting crime reference number 42/83883/22.
Witnesses can also call Essex Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel