WARNING: This article contains images which some readers could find distressing
AN ANIMAL welfare charity is appealing for information after the body of a cat was found on a beach.
The RSPCA have confirmed the body was found inside a tied pillowcase on Dovercourt beach.
The cat is thought to be young tortoiseshell with a ginger back leg.
She was also wearing a pink collar and was taken to a nearby vet when found who in turn contacted the RSPCA.
RSPCA animal rescue officer Natalie Read, who is investigating the incident, said: “The cat’s body was examined by a vet and there were no obvious signs of injuries or foul play.
"The finder also said there were no signs the cat had tried to escape from the pillowcase.
“But the cat was young and it is not thought to have been dead very long before she was found.
“I am urging anyone who may know who the owner of this cat is, or who has any information or may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area that day to contact me in confidence on the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”
