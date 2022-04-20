 

POLICE are looking to speak to a man following an incident of criminal damage. 

Officers want to speak to 28-year-old Alex Cantlow, of Dedham, in connection with an investigation into an incident of criminal damage.

He has a scar on his left eyebrow, a scar on his right arm, and a tattoo of a rose on his abdomen.

The man is believed to have links to Harwich, Clacton, Colchester and Southend.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We need anyone who has seen him or has any information about where he is to contact us.

"If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"Please quote the crime reference number 42/80619/21.

"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."