A CHARITY is set to host an event for people who suffer with epilepsy.
Epilepsy Action Tendring will host the event, which will create a support group for residents to share their experiences.
The event is free and Epilepsy Action Tendring has provided a guide for anyone who needs help booking a place.
For those who cannot attend, the charity has virtual groups that interested parties can join.
The event will take place at Pier Avenue Church in Clacton on Tuesday, April 26, and Epilepsy Action Tendring will return for other events in May, June, July and August.
For more information and to book your place visit bit.ly/3EDqRuQ.
