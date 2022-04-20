Morrisons has launched a collection of 12 premium British meat dishes for customers to get their hands on.

The idea behind the new dishes is for customers to get a restaurant-quality experience for a fraction of the price.

The Best Gourmet Collection range has been created by Morrisons chefs in partnership with trusted British farmers and it’s available to buy now both in-store and online.

Products in the range are designed to serve two to four people and each one has been meticulously slow cooked, dry aged or traditionally smoked with prices starting from £5.

(left-clockwise) The Best Gourmet Collection Dry Aged Rump Cap, Queen Lamb Kebab, French Trimmed Rack Of Lamb and Tomapork Steak (Morrisons/Canva)

What items are included in Morrisons’ The Best Gourmet Collection range?





The Best Gourmet Collection Hickory Smoked Chicken Wings (Morrisons)

Sean Gill, Head of Meat at Morrisons, said: “Our aim was to bring a range of great value, flavoursome and tender cuts to our shelves, that will guarantee to make mouths water.

"After eight months of development with our talented head chefs and our trusted British farmers, we are thrilled to launch Morrisons The Best Gourmet Collection.

"We can’t wait to hear what our customers think of the new range and hope it will be the centrepiece of many tables this summer.”

The Best Gourmet Collection Slow Cooked Smokehouse Pork Rib Rack (Morrisons)

Roz Norton, Recipe Developer at Morrisons, said: “We wanted to bring the techniques you see in premium restaurants to our customers' homes - with meticulous smoking, dry ageing or slow cooking.

"I’m incredibly proud to see the range hit the shelves and hope customers love them as much as I have enjoyed developing them.”

To buy the range, you can visit the Morrisons website here.