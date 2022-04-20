A WRITING group is inviting book enthusiasts to its inaugural event at its new home.
The Brightwords writing group is hosting the event at Brightlingsea museum and the festivities will include a book launch, an author Q&A and poetry and short fiction readings.
All members of the group who have published books will have copies available to buy on the buy on the evening.
The event will take place on Tuesday, May 10 at 7pm, for more information email brightwords.essex@gmail.com.
